• Rebecca Dawson, 57, of Elm St., Niota, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with harassment. She was released. She faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Bobby Brakebill, 55, of County Road 384, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held on a $3,260.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Joseph Nowotnik, 42, of W. Main St., Niota, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with harassment. He was released. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Cassandra Nowotnik, 39, of W. Main St., Niota, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with harassment. She was released. She faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Christopher Murphy, 33, of Outlet, Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule III drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2
• Jamar Williams, 32, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Christopher Peters, 39, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• James Evans, 54, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $10,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Crystal McDonald, 39, of Sunview Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Amanda Frye, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three counts of burglary. She was being held on $50,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Rondel Robinson, 68, of County Road 656, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Brandon Adams, 36, of Sunset Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 3.
• Robert Leamon, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,073.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Blake Watson, 29, of Belcher Gap St., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for theft of property. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Greggory Caylor, 45, of Alford St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Patrick Kuchta, 35, of Shoemaker St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule III drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Kimberly Randolph, 42, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant and for possession of a schedule II drug. She was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Adam Smith, 33, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Christopher Henley, 49, of Berry St., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Verronta Page, 26, of Francis St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony possession of a firearm and felony reckless endangerment. He was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Billy Daniels, 58, of Benton Station Rd., Benton, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Jeremy Jack, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 3 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for a nonemergency 911 call. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
