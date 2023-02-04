• James Goines, 27, of County Road 401, Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Takhiya Green, 19, of Elliott St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Gina Kounsacknaroth, 34, of County Road 604, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 3.
• Brittany Braden, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Joshua Lovett, 32, of County Road 364, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation, a Meigs County warrant and a Rhea County warrant. He was being held on a $7,736.80 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Darlene M. Hunt, 50, of Highway 30 W., Decatur, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,806.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• John M. Uhler, 68, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for assault/threat of bodily injury. He was released and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Tammie M. Arp, 46, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,805.54 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Amber Haley, 41, of N. Broadway St., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,000 cash bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 3.
• Jasen A. Walk, 19, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 3.
• Gwendolyn Shaver, 44, of Highway 115, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Jennifer Seymour, 46, of Wildwood Lake Rd. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
• Samuel C. Rogers, 54, of County Road 742, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property over $10,000. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 2.
