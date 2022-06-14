• Sabrina D. Hayes, 26, of Shunter Bend Rd., Decatur, was arrested on June 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and criminal impersonation. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Devin Dannenfelt, 25, of County Road 158, Athens, was arrested on June 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with three counts of vandalism and mail theft. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Cody Lynn, 24, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on June 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, implied consent, registration violation and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $8,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Crystal D. Vogus, 37, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Dale R. Rymer, 32, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 10. He also faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Brandon Sisson, 42, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on June 10.
• Shannon Holtz, 50, of County Road 384, Niota, was arrested on June 10 by the Niota Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Angela D. Clark, 45, of East St. SW, Cleveland, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Christopher Nichols, 41, no address listed, was arrested on June 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Chadwick N. Tallent, 37, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Bridget Cunningham, 33, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Shannon Spain, 47, no address listed, was arrested on June 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. She was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Mark Avella, 45, of Shiloh Rd., Decatur, was arrested on June 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading and driving on a revoked license. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Heather Landreth, 42, of County Road 361, Niota, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. No bond amount or court date listed.
