• Tracy Sherman, with no age listed, of Highway 30, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Ogle Frase, 36, of Dentville Rd., Delano, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Christian Perry, 26, of Magnolia Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of an automotive and theft of an auto over $10,000. He was being held on $42,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Clinton Neice, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Ealion Lee Lance, 55, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with five counts of violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on $40,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Brett J. Brooks, 37, of County Road 413, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and theft up to $1,000. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Jackie L. Durham, 52, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants out of Hamilton County. He was released to Hamilton County authorities.
• Jennifer Michael, 28, of Sam Davis Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Dirk Burton, 35, of County Road 436, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and aggravated burglary. He was being held on $45,000 bond and no court date was listed.
