• Austin Ward, 24, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic violence. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Mercy Hollifield, 26, of Eaves St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Angela Davis, 42, of Cherokee Crossing, Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Dustin Davis, 27, of Bivens Court, Niota, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,822.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• David E. Fairbanks, 48, of County Road 679, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated assault and felony evading. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Tony Thompson, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Tracy Beignet Sherman, 20, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Harley Madison Martin, 19, of Burger Branch Lane, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and underage consumption. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Joseph S. Martin, 59, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Stephen G. Price, 49, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and a bench warrant. He was being held on $54,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Michial W. Holloway, 41, of Flag Branch Rd., Greeneville, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and possession of meth. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Brittany Markwell, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of meth and criminal trespassing. She was being held on $22,103.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Thomas Walls, 31, of Bayberry Terrace, Maryville, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Stephanie Biddwell, 35, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, a warrant for driving on a suspended license and a warrant for driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of meth. She was being held on $24,910.90 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Austin White, 21, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 14.
• Danny Morrow, 44, of Eblen Cove, Lenoir City, was arrested on Feb. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on an $844.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Joshua Gammage, 28, of Century Farm Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
• Gabriella Smith, 19, of County Road 61, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.