• Carl Rickard, 46, of County Road 438, Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with manufacturing of marijuana, manufacturing, delivery, selling a controlled substance, possession/carrying of a firearm by a felon and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• James G. Evans, 54, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Joshua Dunn, 34, of Highway 30 E., Etowah, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Kallie Shankle, 23, of William St., Benton, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for violation of probation, a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $41,026.04 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Robert Hall, 30, of County Road 875, Etowah, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Asail Lagunas, 43, of Morning Glory Place, Knoxville, was arrested on April 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Ashlee Ricker, 30, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,789.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Jamie Lebouef, 38, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of legend drugs, theft of property and a criminal summons for compulsory school attendance. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Steven Harmon, 39, of County Road 321, Knoxville, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for vandalism. He was released with a court date.
• James Wolfe, 37, of Sherwood Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Demetrius Morris, 20, of County Road 264, Niota, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault with a vehicle. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Jeremiah Hall, 40, of Bennett St., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,733.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• William Roberts, 30, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• James Armstrong, 30, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• James A. Layman, 36, of E. Farrel St., Niota, was arrested on April 6 by the Niota Police Department and charged with shoplifting. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Timmy Crowder, 52, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Michael Evans, 36, of County Road 296, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony possession of a handgun and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Lisa Inman, 42, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department on a Loudon County warrant. She was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Alyssa Smith, 21, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $931.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Randall Holt, 29, of Monroe St., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 7 by the Niota Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Emily Jackson, 30, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 7 by the Englewood Police Department on a warrant. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Lashona Bradfield, 33, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault. She was released with a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 21.
• Tyler McDonald, 26, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,027.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 8.
• Kandi L. Burnette, 39, of S. Coastal Hwy., Riceboro, Ga., was arrested on April 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She was released to Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
