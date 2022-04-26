• Tyler McKenzie, 30, of Georgia St., Etowah, was arrested on April 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Randall Tallent, 38, of Highway 41, Madisonville, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Peyton Womac, 20, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on April 21 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, resisting, evading, violation of state probation and a warrant for aggravated assault. He was being held on $22,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Earl Quinn, 27, of County Road 700, Athens, was arrested on April 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a Schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $16,381.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Michelle Y. Brucy, 54, of County Road 332, Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,917.35 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Melissa Pritchett, 52, of Sunview Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and shoplifting. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Treena Myers, 48, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $28,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 26.
• Katherine Condon, 23, of Rocky Slope Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on April 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony resale of marijuana. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Stacy Bolden, 46, of Perry St., Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Wanda Simpson, 68, of County Road 424, Englewood, was arrested on April 22 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with conspiracy to sell Schedule II drugs, conspiracy to sell Schedule IV drugs, two counts of TennCare fraud, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and two counts of possession of a schedule IV drug for resale. She was released on $30,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Stacy D. Moses, 50, of County Road 424, Englewood, was arrested on April 22 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with conspiracy to sell Schedule II drugs, conspiracy to sell Schedule IV drugs, possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale, two counts of TennCare fraud and two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug for resale. He was released on $30,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Timothy Kirby, 36, of County Road 64, Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Bart C. Carter, 35, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and violation of state probation. He was being held on $1,378.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Cody M. Richesin, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on April 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Colt James Cathey, 29, of Lynch Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on April 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Wesley L. Davis, 29, of Hiwassee St., Charleston, was arrested on April 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, violation of the open container law and driving under the influence. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Nicholas Barratt, 32, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Wanda M. Boggess, 43, of County Road 220, Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug for resale, possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, light law violation and financial responsibility. She was being held on $36,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• James H. Smith, 61, of 168th Terrace, Alachua, Fla., was arrested on April 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and violation of the open container law. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Joseph King, 19, of County Road 731, Calhoun, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with evading, theft under $1,000 and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Melissa S. Skinner, 44, of County Road 370, Niota, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with four indictments. She was released on $125,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• George Riden, 41, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on April 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $1,906.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Joshua Pierce, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on April 23 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,344.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Constance Isom, 30, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple domestic violence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Nicholas Ghormley, 32, of County Road 138, Calhoun, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and child support. He was being held on a $2,522.90 cash bond and a $1,772 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Scott Kopis, 37, of Country Court, Dekalb, Ill., was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• James Moses, 39, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of state probation, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Tyler Knox, 28, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Raymond S. Knox, 45, of County Road 370, Niota, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with four indictments. He was released on $370,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Krista Phillips, 27, of Agency Creek Lane, Decatur, was arrested on April 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, simple possession of meth, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane and financial responsibility. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Butch Goforth, 40, of Ventreal Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and child support. He was being held on a $3,679.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Susan Wix, 58, of View St., Sevierville, was arrested on April 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, possession of a Schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia, traffic violation and taillight out. She was being held on $72,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
• Vanessa Ode, 54, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on April 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 25.
