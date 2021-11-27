• Julius M. Porter, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with marijuana for resale and driving under the influence. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Kristene Kapp, 21, of Druid Hill Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $726.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Julie Shaw, 48, of Bellwood Rd., Burdstown, Ky., was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Tammy Denise Wilcox, 44, of Oak Grove Rd., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Christopher McCroskey, 30, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,882.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Michael Duff, 54, of Highway 411, Englewood, was arrested by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,408.70 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Joshua Potter, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.