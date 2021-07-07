• Shanan Bennett, 41, of Laurel Bluff Rd., Kingston, was arrested on July 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Ricky McKheen, 28, of Town and Country Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 2 by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,031.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
• Keith Walker, 57, of Sunset Dr., Englewood, was arrested on July 2 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Dylan Grooms, 22, of State Highway 68, Athens, was arrested on July 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two warrants. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Matthew Sneed, 38, of Alabama St., Delano, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug and two warrants. He was being held on $70,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Kyle Smith, 34, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Conley Stinnett, 62, of Paris Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on July 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and felony evading. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Sarah Tschanta, 36, of Nola Lane, Maryville, was arrested on July 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was released on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Chris Byram, 45, of Safler Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on July 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was released on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Jonathan Radford, 29, of Curtis St., Chattanooga, was arrested on July 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with a warrant out of Hamilton County. He was released to Hamilton County authorities.
• Carrie S. Duncan, 36, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $701.45 cash bond plus 45 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Angelina Duggan, 36, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,128.35 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Tashia Wilson, 41, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for theft. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Jack A. Pierce III, 23, of Ratledge Rd., Friendsville, was arrested on July 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,379.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Kelly D. Tallent, 42, of Highway 411, Englewood, was arrested on July 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for public intoxication. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Amy M. Johnson, 31, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on July 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5 and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 9.
• James A. Brooks, 42, of County Road 334, Niota, was arrested on July 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Jaren S. Troutman, 32, of Wilderness Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on July 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with a warrant out of Blount County. He was released to Blount County authorities.
• Christopher D. Coleman, 37, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on July 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. He was being held for Loudon County authorities.
• Diego Jesus Pulido, 18, of S. Michigan St., South Bend, Ind., was arrested on July 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license and improper lane. He was released on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Douglas Scott Riedel III, 28, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft by possession and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Gloria Young, 24, of County Road 808, Etowah, was arrested on July 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Casey Browder, with no age listed, of County Road 787, Etowah, was arrested on July 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest. He was being held on $15,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Stephanie Clayton, 31, of County Road 963, Calhoun, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. She was released on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Kami Shea Moore, 44, of Lawrence St., Etowah, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for criminal simulation. She was released on $12,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 2.
• Andrew Montgomery, 32, of County Road 363, Niota, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, a warrant for driving on a suspended license and a warrant for shoplifting. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Joshua John Potter, 35, of North Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Cody D. Hughes, 26, of Webb St., Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Summer Buckner, 41, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with trespassing, attempted burglary and vandalism. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Shannon Buckner, 45, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with trespassing, attempted burglary, vandalism, possession of burglary tools and reckless endangerment. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Claudia Voyles, 63, of Lamar St., Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Diamond Shaddox, 39, of County Road 180, Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of an accident and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was being held on $2,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Justin Lawson, 21, of County Road 405, Englewood, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released on his own recognizance and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 2.
• Sara Bates, 22, of Carolina Ave., Delano, was arrested on July 6 and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,371.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
