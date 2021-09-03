• Charles Womac, 48, of County Road 135, Ricevile, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Devin Clark, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading and disorderly conduct. He was released on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Rhonda Greenway, 42, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on a $695.75 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Corey Zigler, 44, of Kacie Ave., Cookeville, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Shawn Letsinger, 39, of Highway 30, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault out of Meigs County. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
