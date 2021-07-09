• Megan Cherwiyot, 30, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony vandalism and theft. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 7.
• Steven Lemke, 22, of Blue Bird Lane, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held for Meigs County authorities.
• Jonathan Ammons, 29, of Clearmont Dr., Etowah, was arrested on July 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Adam Collins, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on July 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, a capias, evading arrest, felony evading, driving on a revoked license, criminal trespassing, theft of property, possession of meth for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of resisting. He was being held on $58,566 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Donna Vaughn, 42, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on July 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,442.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Maryelan Ayers, 41, of Maple Grove, Ten Mile, was arrested on July 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and expired vehicle registration. She was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Latasha Duff, 30, of County Road 660, Athens, was arrested on July 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for shoplifting. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Scott Grant, 52, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on July 7 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with six counts of theft and six warrants. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Paige Finney, 30, of Hayes Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary and theft over $10,000. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Brian Boggess, 35, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for simple possession. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Anna Hansen, 28, of W. Wilson St., Niota, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
