• Treena Myers, no age or address listed, was arrested on March 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Tracy Ware, 33, of County Road 67, Riceville, was arrested on March 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an Athens Police Department warrant. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Nicholas Rusinko, 50, of Miller Rd., Fairview, N.C., was arrested on March 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, possession of a firearm while under the influence and due care. He was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Daniel G. Cox, no age listed, of County Road 802, Etowah, was arrested on March 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Danielle Stevens, 23, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on March 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for violation of probation, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Joshua R. Dixon, 30, of Martin St., Niota, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 28.
• Crystal McDonald, 39, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,708.80 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Jess Sisson, 44, of County Road 492, Etowah, was arrested on March 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Donald Call, 43, of County Road 158, Riceville, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Logan Harris, 26, of Steeple Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $10,000. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Issac Roderick, 22, of 18th St., Cleveland, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on $4,705.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Holly Braun, 49, no address listed, was arrested on March 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• David Reynolds, 31, of Woolen St., Cleveland, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $782.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Rodney Roberts, 51, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on March 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,084.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Jeremy S. Ledbetter, 39, of Sherwood Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,778.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Elmo Shepard, 77, of County Road 617, Athens, was arrested on March 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with manufacturing, delivery, sale of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
