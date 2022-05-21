• Stan D. Sherrill, 50, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $42,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 31.
• Shannon C. Jones, 44, of S. Washington St., Maryville, was arrested on May 17 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• James C. Scruggs, 31, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on May 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Issac A. Finchum, 26, of River Chase Way, Newport, was arrested on May 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm during a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Ashley Gammey, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on May 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Jessica A. Wood, 33, of County Road 67, Riceville, was arrested on May 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on a suspended license, possession of meth for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Shana Blackwell, 37, of Edgewood Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. She was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Jared Bostic, 30, of Maxwell Ave., Warren, Mich., was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• James Morrow, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on May 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,420.30 cash bond plus one day in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19.
• Robbie Belcher, 22, of Belcher Loop, Tellico Plains, was arrested on May 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Michael Carver, 35, of County Road 713, Athens, was arrested on May 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and a warrant for aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,718.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 19 and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 31.
• Philip Forbis, 21, of Spring St., Philadelphia, was arrested on May 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Debra Lester, 56, of Jourolman Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on May 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• David McAllister, 45, of Columbus Rd., Delano, was arrested on May 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
