• Nickita Bradford, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with retail theft, criminal trespassing and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Charity Kincaid, 42, of Flagpoint Dr., Ooltewah, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and felony evading. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Marco Fransisco, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Felix Pasqua, 17, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 24.
• Ira Cannon, 25, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule IV drug and child neglect. She was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Bryson Cooley, 20, of Benson Dr., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of evading arrest and two counts of reckless driving. He was released on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Kayla Martinez, 21, of County Road 632, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Matthew Foster, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was being held on $25,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Deontrey Grady, 22, of Holloway St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and theft of property over $10,000. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 25.
• Dennis Moore, 66, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 26.
