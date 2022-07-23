• Robin L. Lamb, 37, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on July 20 and charged with failure to appear. She was released to Meigs County authorities.
• David Neil, 20, of Guille St., Athens, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Ricky Abner, 29, no address listed, was arrested on July 20 on a warrant for violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• James Goss, 42, of County Road 356, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Michael Smith, 33, of Cindy St., Athens, was arrested on July 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Bryant Gennoe, 25, of 2nd St., Englewood, was arrested on July 20 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with two counts of rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. He was being held on $300,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Kristopher Shipley, 48, of County Road 86, Riceville, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Jennifer L. Ashlock, 40, no address listed, was arrested on July 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Joshua R. Malone, 41, of Poke St., Athens, was arrested on July 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Damiese Bradley, 24, of Aqua Lane, Athens, was arrested on July 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Amanda N. Buff, 36, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on July 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a community corrections violation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Ashley B. Sergent, 31, no address listed, was arrested on July 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication and simple possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $19,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Sean Pinson, 19, of 3rd St., Etowah, was arrested on July 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Troy Frazier, 37, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on July 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $723.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
