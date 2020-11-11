• William Ray Scott Coker, 21, of Stephen Street, Benton, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with burglary. He was being held on $20,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• William J. Tallent, 27, of Tatum Street, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with vandalism and joyriding. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Huey Nicholas Green, 21, of Scott Street, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, two counts of evading arrest, two counts of theft under $1,000 and a warrant for theft of property under $1,000, resisting stop and public intoxication. He was being held on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Jessica D. Croft, 30, of Highway 436, Angie, Louisiana, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription, violation of probation and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession without a prescription. She was being held on $12,042.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Cameron Wise, 20, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and a warrant for aggravated domestic assault and interference with 911. He was released on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Melvin Fiebrantz, 24, of County Road 249, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Chelsey A. Turnbaugh, 29, of County Road 249, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Derrick Morrow, 41, of Eblen Cove Road, Lenoir City, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, theft of property $2,500-$10,000 and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Tracy Lynn Lowry, 48, of Oak Street, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV drug. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Colton Gravitt, 21, of County Road 48, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and interfering with 911 calls. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Brandon Russell, 52, of Beacon Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Christopher Johnson, 42, of Greenbriar Road, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Brandon Daffron, 20, of Overhill Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 13.
