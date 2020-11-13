• Timmothy Black, 60, of County Road 887, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 13.
• James Thurman, 58, of Cardinal St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,726.07 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 13.
• Amanda I. Neil, 31, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, criminal trespassing and criminal impersonation. She was being held on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Richard Paul Lowe, 50, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Jonathan M. Burnette, 34, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal simulation, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.