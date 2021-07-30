• Stephen Tuggle, 51, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on July 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Indhie A. Hulsander, 40, of Holt St., Athens, was arrested on July 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Emily S. Jackson, 29, of Highway 11, Madisonville, was arrested on July 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Robert D. Davis, 53, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on July 27 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, a warrant for unlawful drug paraphernalia and a warrant for simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on $26,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jennifer Kyker, 38, of County Road 323, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Bradley County. She was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Justin Childree, 32, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on July 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• Olvin Echeverria, 27, of Rowan Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on July 28 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 28.
• David Max Brown, 36, of Head of the Creek Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, criminal trespassing, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Justin D. Jack, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Dustin Fairbanks, 23, of Adams St., Athens, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Clifford Brabson, 34, of Mount Vernon Church Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on July 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• John Underwood, 34, of County Road 660, Athens, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias and a warrant. He was being held on $3,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Theodore Rogers, 28, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on July 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
