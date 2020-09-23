• Larry M. Edwards, 73, of Highland Ave., Lake Orion, Mich., was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• James Lee Hall, 35, of Sims Rd., Harrison, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with prohibited weapons, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
