• Nikita Bradford, 32, of Wilkins Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She is serving 25 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Demetrius Gilmore, 34, of Alabama Rd., Oak Ridge, was arrested on March 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a warrant out of Knox County. He was being held without bond and was released to Knox County authorities.
• Andrew Pierre, 25, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on March 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, simple possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,827.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 11.
• Christopher Burnette, 42, of County Road 962, Calhoun, was arrested on March 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a felon, and a pair of warrants. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Joseph Burgess, 43, no address listed, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Roy Jackson, 53, of County Road 182, Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Crystal Ward, 36, of County Road 675, Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale. She was being held on $18,000 bond and for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Matthew Venetta, 31, of Bagwell Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $11,167.65 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Branden Radcliffe, 29, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Austo Aaron Monroe, 41, of Cartwright St., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,356.80 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Gabriel Onbey, 22, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Manuel Saucedo, 29, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Timothy A. Lankford, 44, of Amber Trail, Decatur, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property under $2,500 and vandalism. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Mark Rogers, 38, of Long St., Englewood, was arrested on March 11 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violating community corrections out of Meigs County. He was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Tracy B. Sherman, 21, of Highway 30 E., Etowah, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,234.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Erik Rodriguez, 29, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Heather Rohr, 31, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,500 cash bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on March 14.
• Terry Carpenter, 64, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Patrick N. Kuchta, 34, of Shoemaker St., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the use, sale or keep of a controlled substance. He was released on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Jacob A. Hall, 39, of County Road 850, Delano, was arrested on March 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a parole violation, resisting arrest and theft by possession. He was being held on $5,500 bond. No court date listed.
• Russell D. Farmer, 54, no address listed, was arrested on March 12 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant, and for theft of property and filing false reports. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Steven McDermott, 18, of Aldridge Lane, Athens, was arrested on March 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, open container and move over law. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
