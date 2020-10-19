• Kirbi Davis, 29, of Rogers Creek Campground, Calhoun, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 16.
• Lavon Buddy Moore, 43, of Clayton St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary other than habitation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 16.
• David Gene West, 37, of Union McMinn Rd., Niota, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 16.
• Zavion Marshall Bradley, 19, of Greenwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 16.
• Monica Kennedy West, 40, of Union McMinn Rd., Niota, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $10,603 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 16.
• Christina Pohl, 36, of Ashlawn Court, Nashville, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant out of Davidson County. She was being held for Davidson County authorities.
• Cecilia Johnson, 55, of Mt. View Dr., Benton, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $500 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
