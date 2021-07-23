• Jerry Grover, 44, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Brittany Martin, 30, of County Road 206, Athens, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,554.90 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Gregory Holsapple, 29, of Sweetwater-Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Reno Charo, 27, of Needham Dr., Dalton, Ga., was arrested on July 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Anthony Edwards, 22, of Krista Circle, Ringgold, Ga., was arrested on July 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• Joseth William Rogers, 41, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $863.40 cash bond plus seven days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
