• Duncan Pence, 23, of Peach View Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on May 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• James Farrell, 41, of County Road 737, Calhoun, was arrested on May 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Craig Winton, 55, of County Road 736, Calhoun, was arrested on May 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,930.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Tina Hedden, 41, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, weapons violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Derrick Payne, 43, of Clifftop Dr., Hendersonville, was arrested on May 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and public intoxication. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Tim Farner, 58, of Phillips St., Englewood, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Pamela Liner, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Hamilton County and violation of probation out of Bradley County. She was being held for Hamilton and Bradley county authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Douglas Alvin Clowers, 49, of County Road 422, Englewood, was arrested on May 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, tampering, possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Jeremy Jack, 29, of 15th St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, false imprisonment, vandalism, three counts of assault against a first responder and four counts of domestic assault. He was being held on $99,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Murray A. Cain, 39, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,018.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Sherry Long, 59, of Old Englewood Rd., Englewood, was arrested on May 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Alana N. Oldham, 23, of W. Athens St., Englewood, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $370.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 10.
• Mary E. Clewis, 57, of Ray Campbell Lane, Benton, was arrested on May 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession of a schedule V drug. She was released on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Tyshika Scruggs, 26, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• James W. Cantrell, 40, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on May 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property $1,000-$2,500. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Michael Basham, 33, of Dockery Lane, Cleveland, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Michael Case, 48, of County Road 705, Athens, was arrested on May 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,356.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Gerald W. Guehring, 34, of County Road 188, Niota, was arrested on May 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
