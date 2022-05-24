• Gregory Holsapple, 29, of Dalton Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on May 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $445.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Gorden McKenzie, 56, of County Road 313, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and open container. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 20.
• Allen Randolph, 46, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on May 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Robert Ketchersid, 53, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 24.
• Amanda Mellini, 36, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $33,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Jeffrey Almaraz, 53, of Tellico Ave., was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and violation of implied consent. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Brendan Allison, 23, of Central Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, domestic assault, custodial interference and fugitive from justice. He was being held on $154,443.45 bond and for Walker County, Ga., and Hamilton County authorities. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Natasha Monroe, 31, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing and evading arrest. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Abbigayle Hardin, 26, of County Road 757, Riceville, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Joseph Bowlin, 32, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $531.95 cash bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Thomas Bryan, 48, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Devan Green, 22, of County Road 756, Riceville, was arrested on May 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun. He was released on $2,200 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Devin Collier, 22, no address listed, was arrested on May 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, vandalism over $1,000 and theft of property. He was being held on $36,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• William Cooper, 28, no address listed, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $1,750 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 31.
• Selissa Armstrong, 29, of Locust St., Englewood, was arrested on May 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Ashley M. Littrell, 37, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
• Nathan A. Littrell, 29, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on May 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.