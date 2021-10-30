• Christopher B. Meade, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Teresa Leann Cole, 48, of Latham St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Brandi T. Cagle, 25, of County Road 654, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property involving merchandise. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Shannon Renee Huff, 51, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Bradley Byers, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Joey Stancel, 42, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Clinton Neice, 33, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and domestic assault. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Elishanna Howard, 36, of County Road 784, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving without a license, violation of registration laws and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,000 bond for U.S. Marshal’s Office authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Christopher Powell, 32, of County Road 313, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 28.
• Michael Bishop, 57, of S. Lee Highway, Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a parole violation, simple possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Kevin Campbell, 41, of Hampton Rd., Eden, N.C., was arrested on Oct. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Jeremy Sperry, 42, of County Road 784, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and no court date was listed.
