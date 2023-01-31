• Bobby McDaniel, 56, of County Road 755, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Kathleen Conway, 75, of S. Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and vandalism over $10,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 27.
• Brandon Kimpson, 28, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with burglary. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Sonya Hill, 50, of Greenwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule IV drug for resale. She was released on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3.
• Timothy Harrison, 34, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Bradley County. He was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Ronald Patterson, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Joseph Marchisio, 30, of County Road 650, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug and open container. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Carmon Roberts, 46, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Carolyn Proctor, 35, of College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule VI drug. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Christian Marsh, 22, of Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
• Dylan L. Yearwood, no age listed, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.