• Timothy M. Finney, 29, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department on a Monroe County warrant and for resisting arrest. He was being held on $500 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Jonathan Creek, 36, of Douglas St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,234.79 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• James McMurray, 43, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. He was released and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 28.
• Jermaine Greathouse, 31, of Lansill Rd., Kentucky, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,066.45 cash bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Paul Ervin, 66, of 14th St. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on April 10 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and failure to have insurance. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Kelsie Fetzer, 31, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Barrett George, 63, of Highway 72 W., Philadelphia, was arrested on April 10 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Darryl Denson, 36, of Red Oak Way NW, Kennesaw, Ga., was arrested on April 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Jonathan Garcia, 32, of Ellis St., Vonore, was arrested on April 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $5,904.45 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Misty Linder, 42, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on April 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Bryandon Standridge, 36, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on a $1,202.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Austin Kennedy, 20, of Rabytown Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on April 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 11.
• Destiny Cobb, 26, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Brandi Gurney, 38, of Jefferson Ave., Oak Ridge, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Bobby Corvin, 62, no address listed, was arrested on April 11 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Jose Cortes, 22, of Harrison Bend Dr., Loudon, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Blake Ellison, 30, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Charlotte Ellison, 35, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Monique Montes, 19, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and felony vandalism. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Lytonsha Gallaher, 49, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of community corrections. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 9.
• Sarah Leinweber, 24, no address listed, was arrested on April 12 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant. She was being held on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Jordan Jackson, 31, of Heritage Lane SE, Cleveland, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of carrying or possession of a weapon and public indecency. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Angelina Duggan, 36, no address listed, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,559.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.