• Jerry Eugene Hodges, 34, of Coosa St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to deliver/sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of legend drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of property. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Trintge Campbell, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Michael I. Thompson, 24, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Daniel Leon Cowart, 36, of Main St., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Terry Lynn, 41, of County Road 611, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Kali Lawrence, 30, of Lenoir St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Gary Garretson, 40, of Rafer Ave., Maryville, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $811.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Kosha Cosey, 41, of Kirby Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Shannon Shrader, 34, of Noel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Kodi B. Melton, 35, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with reckless driving. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Sonya Massingale, 45, of Graves Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 16.
• Amber Donato, 31, of Liberality Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Curtis Jordan, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Rigoberto Correa, 36, of Miller St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Christopher Milligan, 48, of Vance Dr. NW, Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with kidnapping, violation of an order of protection and domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Dustin D. Stinnett, 33, of Thompson Lane, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,227.36 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• David Gennoe, 60, of Main St., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and on a criminal summons for worthless checks. He was being held on a $951.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
