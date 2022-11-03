• Jonathan Beeler, 21, of Francis St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Tina Hedden, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Courtney Dillon, no age listed, of County Road 116, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Austin Tate, 29, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Danielle Stevens, 23, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for violation of probation and for burglary. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Dale Dockery, 56, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and on a warrant for assault and disorderly conduct. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 31.
• Lacey Land, 30, of County Road 480, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Erin Tilley, 34, of Calloway Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Michelle Williams, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Timothy Kirby, 36, of County Road 64, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Robert Hutsell, 65, of Navajo Circle, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and immediate notice of accident. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Ryan Sharp, 39, of Chester St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading and on a U.S. Marshals' warrant for escape. He was being held for U.S. Marshals.
• Matthew Pool, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 1.
• Jason M. Creek, 29, of Douglas St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for theft of property under $1,000 and for possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Matthew Charles Taylor, 49, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
