• Lavanzo Burdine, 30, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on July 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with especially aggravated robbery, fraudulent use of a debit card and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was being held on $36,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
• Kenneth R. Martin, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on July 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, especially aggravated robbery and fraudulent use of a debit card. He was being held on $61,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
• Tylan S. Walker, 20, of County Road 709, Athens, was arrested on July 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $7,231.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 2 and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 12.
• Kay D. Russell, 49, of Oxnard Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
• Brandon Sherwood, 27, of County Road 464, Englewood, was arrested on July 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Joshua Potter, 31, of County Road 80, Riceville, was arrested on July 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged wth violation of probation. He was released on a cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Rachel Little, 38, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on July 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Shanan Bennett, 41, of Laurel Bluff Rd., Kingston, was arrested on July 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Ricky McKheen, 28, of Town and Country Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 2 by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,031.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 2.
• Keith Walker, 57, of Sunset Dr., Englewood, was arrested on July 2 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Dylan Grooms, 22, of State Highway 68, Athens, was arrested on July 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two warrants. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Matthew Sneed, 38, of Alabama St., Delano, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug and two warrants. He was being held on $70,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Kyle Smith, 34, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Conley Stinnett, 62, of Paris Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on July 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and felony evading. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
