• Bryleigha Phipps, 20, of County Road 249, Sweetwater, was arrested on May 30 by the Niota Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Rhea County. She was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Aaron Ruddell Davis, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on May 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with animal cruelty and possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Christopher L. Cook, 50, of Northside Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Dustin L. Millsaps, 34, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 30 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of state probation, simple possession of a schedule IV drug and driving on a suspended license. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1 and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Dylan Keith Grooms, 22, of Woodcreek Circle, Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving without a license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Colt Middlehurst, 21, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Julia Coker, 45, of Lincoln Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on May 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three warrants out of Monroe County. She was released to Monroe County authorities.
• James McBride, 31, of Short Bank Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on May 31 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Betty Ann Grant, 38, of Roberts Ridge Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on May 31 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,342.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Rene Brown, 44, of Bible St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 31 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Bradley County. She was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Laura Pharis, 31, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Lucas Howard, 22, of Cherry St., Athens, was arrested on May 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for criminal simulation and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Halley Mae Womac, 22, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for domestic violence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Melissa Armstrong, 43, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Brian A. Boggess, 45, of Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Lakin Wayne Holt, 28, of View St., Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $39,919.81 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Clayton D. Shelton, 32, of County Road 82, Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
