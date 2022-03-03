• Stephen Coleman, 36, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence with child in vehicle, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Jordan McClure, 21, of Georgia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Lucas Howard, 22, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of community corrections. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Sara R. Bates, 23, of Carolina Ave., Delano, was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias and a warrant for theft under $1,000. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Stephen D. Ingram, 39, of Lee Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Chris E. Crabtree, 45, of County Road 58, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest, domestic assault by imminent threat and aggravated criminal trespassing. He was released on $2,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Lanny Mullins Jr., 43, of Wilson Station Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and filing false reports. He was being held on $2,600 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• William Heater, 32, of Woodward Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 28.
• James T. Nichols, 39, of N. Iowa Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,062.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Steve R. Borden, 47, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and child support. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Bucky Hammonds, 48, of Hilltop Dr., Harriman, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Jordan A. Whited, 18, of Clayton St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• Adam G. Dalton, 39, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 28.
• James T. Cooper, 63, of Tillery Rd., Powell, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $630.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Tequila Porter, 33, of Maple Crest Circle, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on $8,646.45 bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Steve Hurst, 51, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,000 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Krystal Anders, 36, with no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Dorian Simpson, 27, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with manufacturing schedule IV drugs for resale. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 4.
• Thomas Johnston, 42, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and three counts of child support. He was being held on a $632, a $9,500 and a $5,500 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Beth Lunsford, 39, of Old Highway 68, Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Cory Lankford, 37, of Highway 307, Niota, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. He was being held on a $5,000 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Jessica Murray, 36, of North Fork Loop, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Hughie Leslee Hughes, 66, of Highway 163, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with insurance fraud $10,000-$60,000. He was being held on $40,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 4.
• Nickita D. Bradford, 32, of Wilkins Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,221.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• John Titus Snyder, 42, of County Road 963, Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Matthew Duncan, 18, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, felony reckless endangerment, assault on a first responder, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of resisting arrest and five counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $79,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Dustin Gaddis, 27, of Chattanooga Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Valerie Woodward, 39, of Minnis Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of the open container law. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Angel Gail Richesin, 20, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving without a license. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• John Robert Nicholson, 37, of S. Hill St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Guy Phillip Ratledge, 50, of E. Ferrell St., Niota, was arrested on March 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation out of McMinn County and violation of probation out of Loudon County. He was being held on a $635.85 and a $500 cash bond for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Jazmyn Desiree Frase, 22, of Cardin St., Etowah, was arrested on March 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear out of Monroe County. She was being held on $11,684.80 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Tina Michelle Benson, 51, of Jessica Lane, Benton, was arrested on March 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Blount County. She was being held for Blount County authorities.
• John Howard, 68, of Old Charleston Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on March 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• Jennifer Ashlock, 40, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on March 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.