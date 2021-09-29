• Luis A. Pedro, 23, of Texas Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, violation of the open container law, speeding and insurance violation. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Dilmas Cruse, 52, of Old Highway 27, Chattanooga, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with violation of probation, driving on a suspended or revoked license, theft of property, felony evading and reckless driving. He was being held on a $1,689.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Brian N. Saylor, 38, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,353.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Diamond Young, 23, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Samuel Byers, 55, of Taliluna Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Tonya Lee Peterson, 31, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a juvenile attachment. She was being held on $6,973.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Billie Joe Evans, 54, of Boykin St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Richard Wattenbarger, 52, of County Road 293, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Sebastian C. Wilson, 29, of County Road 151, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, sale and delivery of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Kenneth Evans, 57, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Elijah Ferguson, 19, of Brown Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Rocky C. Willis, 32, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear out of McMinn County and one count out of Monroe County. He was being held without bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Cheryl Clark Ballard, 40, of Marideth Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Bobby Edd Mullins, 37, of Gateway Circle, Philadelphia, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Blount County. He was released to Blount County authorities.
• Linda Gamble, 61, of Oak Grove Rd., Benton, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Nancy Sue Bentley, 68, of Old Riceville Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for harassment. She was released on her own recognizance and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Michael Loviolette, 23, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear, violation of probation out of Monroe County, three counts of worthless checks out of Meigs County and two counts of failure to appear out of Meigs County. He was being held on $2,000 bond for Monroe and Meigs county authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.