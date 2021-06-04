• Margie Haven, 30, of Highway 411, Delano, was arrested on June 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Polk County. She was released to Polk County authorities.
• Brandy M. Johnson, 37, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on her own recognizance and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 31.
• Kyle Lane Barker, 26, of Bates Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,148.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• Matthew Lewis Wolfcale, 27, of County Road 102, Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with disorderly conduct, assault on an officer and resisting arrest. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 1.
• John M. Shepherd, 43, of Sunset Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation and aggravated burglary. He was being held on $63,342.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• James Stevenson Harris, 32, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with parole violations and a warrant. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Sean Paul Lemay, 35, of County Road 510, Englewood, was arrested on June 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Teresa Hancock, 39, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Joshua Russell, 30, of County Road 607, Athens, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting and a warrant for shoplifting. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Joel George, 23, of Lee St., Cleveland, was arrested on June 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Lisa Dyanne Long, 55, of E. Main St., Englewood, was arrested on June 2 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Lee I. Perry, 40, of Wayne Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 2.
• Jessica A. Green, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on June 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Jonathan Tillman, 33, of County Road 197, Athens, was arrested on June 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Donald Rowland, 43, of 16th St., Etowah, was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Michael Harmon, 45, of Shryer Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Derk Burton, 35, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on June 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Chasidy Beasley, 34, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on June 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Nicole Walker, 29, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on June 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, failure to appear, evading arrest and resisting arrest. She was being held on $10,204 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Juan Gonzalez, 32, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on June 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Joshua Kelly, 40, with no address listed, was arrested on June 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 3.
• Jonathan Tillman, 33, of County Road 197, Athens, was arrested on June 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,653.85 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on June 17.
