• Tevin Staley, 29, of Old Highway 68, Madisonville, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Angela Handy, 32, of Sarah Lane, Philadelphia, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was released to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in Criminal Court on July 15.
• Anthony Gossett, 31, no address listed, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 16.
• Megan Gregg, 34, of Willow Creek Dr., Madisonville, was arrested on July 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of heroin for resale and evading arrest. She was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Patrick M. Potter, no age listed, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on July 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, violation of probation, simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to sell and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. He was being held on $39,437.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Sara R. Hayes, 32, no address listed, was arrested on July 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,351.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Guy Cobb, 55, of 4th St., Crossville, was arrested on July 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was being held on $33,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Toni McClanahan, 41, of McAdoo St., Clinton, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Steven Givens, 40, of Highway 11 S., Athens, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Katia Wilcox, 24, of Mowery Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• George W. Torbett, 46, of Cedar Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $430.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Charles Burger, 56, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, on a warrant for theft of an auto, and for theft of a motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Robert E. Lambert, 34, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of registration. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Jonathan Ammons, 29, no address listed, was arrested on July 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• James Rose, 47, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Melody Rogers, 43, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Rhonda G. Pilkey, 40, of Queens Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was released on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Jason N. Byrnes, 36, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on July 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Kris Coleman, 56, no address listed, was arrested on July 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Marcus Jay Smock, 25, of Westland Dr. SW, Cleveland, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Jared Chase Goins, 24, of Westland Dr. SW, Cleveland, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, burglary other than habitation, felony evading, driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to provide insurance. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18. He also faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Sherry Ann Long, 60, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana and pubic intoxication. She was being held on $10,029.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
