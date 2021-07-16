• William Dean, 25, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was released without bond or a court date listed.
• Elizabeth Lamb, 43, of Wood Hollow Rd., Decatur, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons. She was released with a court date and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Rodger Black, 33, of County Road 288, Niota, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant, driving on a suspended license, financial responsibility and registration violation. He was being held on $6,083.35 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Tkeyah Murray, 29, of Mansfield St., Detroit, Michigan, was arrested on July 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Dennis A. Stearns, 62, of County Road 357, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Steve Austin Shadden, 43, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Derek Brannon, 26, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Amanda I. Neil, 31, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Glen L. Jensen, 68, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Stephanie Beavers, 25, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for especially aggravated robbery and fraudulent use of a debit card. She was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Bradley Sutherland, 47, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Lydia N. Gartner, 33, of 2nd St., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 2.
• Maurice A. Looney, 32, of N. Jackson St., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Nathan Aaron Tipton, 36, of County Road 854, Delano, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Demetrius Levon Stoudemire, 30, of Hutsell St., Athens, was arrested on July 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft over $1,000 and vandalism over $1,000 and a warrant for possession/casual exchange of meth, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Rendi L. Cagle, 31, of County Road 114, Athens, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft of merchandise and a warrant for simple possession, unlawful paraphernalia, prohibited weapon and violation of probation. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Gregory Caylor, 44, of Maynardville Highway, Maynardville, was arrested on July 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
• Allison Bergin, 21, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kate Carpenter, 38, of County Road 964, Delano, was arrested on July 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Christopher Eaton, 32, of Rafter Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Stephanie Millsaps, 44, with no address listed, was arrested on July 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Luke Burnett, 64, with no address listed, was arrested on July 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.