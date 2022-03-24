• Michael Slack, 50, of County Road 435, Englewood, was arrested on March 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug, failure to pay child support and a capias summons for violation of probation out of Loudon County. He was being held on $19,000 bond and for Loudon County and Catoosa County, Ga., authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Nicholas Croft, 39, of Westmore Circle, Delano, was arrested on March 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to pay child support and possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $37,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Joseph Farrell, 34, of Coosa St., Athens, was arrested on March 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with kidnapping, resisting arrest and domestic assault. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Kenneth Hatfield, 61, of Highway 411 N., Etowah, was arrested on March 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Desiree Marler, 30, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on March 21 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 21.
• Jerry Potter, 40, of 22nd St. NW, Cleveland, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Joseph Mooney, 29, of County Road 897, Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was being held on $3,500 bond and for Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Madison Randolph, 21, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,502.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Brian Hester, 41, of County Road 570, Englewood, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with four counts of aggravated statutory rape. He was released on $25,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Zachary Perkins, 37, of 4th St., Englewood, was arrested on March 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, felony evading, and reckless endangerment. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• David Jackson, 43, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and an indictment for vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved, aggravated assault and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 4.
• Taylor L. Goforth, 29, no address listed, was arrested on March 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary, felony evading, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $66,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Jacob Gabriele Self, 30, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Rachel Hyzer, 47, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and filing false reports. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.