• Roberto Sarmiento, 28, of Moody St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Brittany Branch, 30, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Bradley Powers, 25, of West Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Niota Police Department and was being held for Rhea County authorities.
• Tina Starr, 36, of County Road 166, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Tashea Gordon, 27, of Holston Court Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on three warrants. She was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Joseph Daniels, 42, of Humphrey Bridge Rd., McDonald, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Casey Rowland, 29, of North Ridge Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, two counts of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $28,581.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Whitney Sutton, 30, of Crowder Ave., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,303.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Billie Piner, 38, of County Road 753, Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Sarah E. Garren, 55, of Joe Jaquish Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Niota Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Melvin McDermott, 36, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule I drug, two counts of possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, display of registration and financial responsibility. He was being held on $105,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Kathleen Green, 21, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Ashley Graves, 30, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Donald Ramsey, 61, of N. 13th St., Tampa, Fla., was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Gary Wallace, 42, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,232.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Jheraye Finley, 18, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Gabriel Figueroa, 18, of Pond Hill Rd., Niota, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was released on $3,832.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Randy Mason, 39, of Chesovo Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Niota Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $56,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Kira Davis, 28, of Washington St., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Patricia Smith, 53, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Preston Favaloro, 22, of Samples Chapel Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,581.30 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Brandon Harrison, 40, of Maryville Pike, Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Denise Barnes, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Justin Stewart, 34, of James St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, simple possession of Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Timothy Finney, 29, of Park Wilson Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Savannah Hitt, 22, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Bernie Jack Vangiller, 39, of County Road 162, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with manufacture sell delivery possession with intent. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Krysta L. Byas, 33, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Stuart Machado, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Jeffery Scott Bridges, 56, of Reynolds St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Steven T. Morgan, 34, of Sibyl Lane, Ocoee, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Janice M. Brock, 52, of Mt. Harmony Rd., Copperhill, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Jessica D. Croft, 32, of County Road 571, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,029.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Alexander Sanson, 30, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Katie Hughes, 35, of County Road 322, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation, theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000, two counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500 and on a Monroe County warrant for shoplifting. She was being held on $8,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Gore Sherokee, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond. No court date listed.
• Sarah Ellis, 31, of Pine Ridge Dr., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,297.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.