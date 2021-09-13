• Schalles Williams, 56, of Arrow Dr., Signal Mountain, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of identity theft. She was being held on $8,000 bond for Florida and Georgia authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Hoyt Standridge, 67, of Carroll St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading arrest, possession of a schedule VI drug, violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $10,612.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Kyle A. Witt, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,628.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Morgan E. Smith, 29, of Johnson Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for criminal trespassing. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Jami McMurray, 22, of County Road 651, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Bobby Wayne Lynch, 54, of County Road 287, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and vandalism. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Kimberly Sharp, 53, of County Road 276, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Dustin Winton, 39, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and a warrant for especially aggravated kidnapping. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Thomas Woodall, 59, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with driving on a revoked license, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and driving under the influence. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Briyanna K. Rosa, 26, of Hurst Lane, Dayton, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for knowingly exploiting an adult. She was released on her own recognizance and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Demetrius Stoudemire, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Austo Monroe, 41, of Cartwright St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited weapons and a warrant. He was being held on $3,604.90 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Derek C. Barham, 34, of County Road 2, Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Leroy Freeman, 70, of Shields Branch Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Glenn Starling, 33, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Lila Suzanne Hamm, 30, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Lisa C. Best, 33, of Highway 72, Loudon, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, improper lane change and simple possession of a schedule I drug. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Alex D. Phillips, 22, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Brantley Brabson, 36, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Kia Key, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
