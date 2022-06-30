• Kevin Higgins, 48, of McBrien Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on June 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of an order of protection, driving under the influence and violation of implied consent. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Xavier Holcomb, 25, of Dixon Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Michelle Miller, 47, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Knox County warrant. She was released to Knox County authorities.
• Chelsea York, 28, no address listed, was arrested on June 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Harley Swafford, 23, of Ensley Rd. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on June 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 27.
• Katherine Braford, 32, of Prices Grove Rd., Rogersville, was arrested on June 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with theft of property between $1,000 and $2,500. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Joshua Patterson, 36, of County Road 220, Athens, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,953.40 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Michael Sampley, 39, of County Road 175, Niota, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Megan Long, 34, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• James Reed Croft, 54, of County Road 550, Englewood, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Christopher A. Dumont, 31, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on June 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Maria Y. Davis, 42, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on June 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse. She was being held on $70,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Kaden McMurray, 20, of Christianburg Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 28.
• Charles Blackman, 32, no address listed, was arrested on June 28 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation, a capias summons for domestic assault, a warrant for carjacking and assault, domestic aggravated assault, resisting arrest and carjacking. He was being held on $52,915.40 bond. No court date listed.
• Wesley Powers, 21, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $934.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Anthony Ackaouy, 36, of Blythe Ferry Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for theft of merchandise. He was being held on $3,686.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Monica West, 35, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,303.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Christopher Nichols, 41, no address listed, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Rodger K. Black, 34, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on June 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary and simple possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Forrest C. Thornton, 27, of Johnson Ave., Cleveland, was arrested on June 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $992.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
• Anthony James Dailey, 31, of Leamon Dr., Calhoun, was arrested on June 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.