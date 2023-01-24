• Chasity McDermott, 37, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Drug Task Force and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and maintaining a drug dwelling. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Ashley L. Arnwine, 20, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a handgun while in commission of a felony, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug dwelling. She was released on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Jose L. Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Joshua E. White, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the Drug Task Force and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was released on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Tiffany Howard, 28, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft under $1,000. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 16.
• Earl D. Quinn, 28, of County Road 200, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Lamaris Sims, 39, of Dar St., Mossprint, Miss., was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft between $1,000 and $2,500/forgery and theft between $10,000 and $60,000/theft between $1,000 and $2,500. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Devon Roberts, 42, of County Road 752, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Daniel Watson, 25, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear, leaving the scene, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, unlawful removal of a registration tag, resisting arrest, misdemeanor evading, financial responsibility, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, due care and speeding. He was being held on $63,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 20.
• Melissa Johnson, 37, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Steve Levi, 45, of Suhrie Rd., Ooltewah, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Marcus Reeder, 33, of County Road 311, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to pay child support out of Bradley County. He was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Brittney Paris, 19, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, two counts of reckless endangerment, reckless driving and assault on an officer. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Jheraye M. Finley, 19, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault, manufacture/delivery, armed and dangerous felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Bradley Lankford, 18, of S. Locust St., Niota, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• David Pritchett, 56, of S. Locust St., Niota, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Gregory Caylor, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, two counts of identity theft, a warrant, violation of probation and filing false reports. He was being held on $77,637.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Matthew Roberts, 50, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, driving on a suspended license, reckless endangerment and failure to appear. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
