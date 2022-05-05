• Donna Pierce, 51, of County Road 22, Calhoun, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• David Rodgers, 40, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft and trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• John England, 42, of Old State Highway 111, Spencer, was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Curtis Jordan, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and a warrant for criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Hoyt A. Standridge, 67, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on May 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Sean Mayo, 37, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on May 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Grahm Dahle, 28, of County Road 578, Englewood, was arrested on May 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Krystal D. Riedel, 43, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Takhiya Green, 18, of Elliott St., Athens, was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
• Nathan Edmonds, 22, of Foster St., Desoto, Ga., was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.