• Isaac Roderick, 23, of 18th St., Cleveland, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $420.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Gary A. Shropshire, 41, of N. Moore Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Colton Johnson, 31, of High St., Calhoun, was arrested on May 26 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Kimberly Alexander, 43, of Highway 411 S., Madisonville, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Chad Parker, 39, of Sneed Rd., Decatur, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, felony evading, resisting arrest and simple possession. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Margie Haven, 31, of Highway 411, Delano, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,216.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Shane Godsey, 47, of Guinn Narrows Rd., Decatur, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Joseth Rogers, 42, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on May 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to pay child support. He was being held on $11,329.40 bond plus six days in jail and for Monroe County authorities. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Mark T. Davis, 49, of County Road 650, Etowah, was arrested on May 27 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Wilma Pritchett, 58, of S. Locust St., Niota, was arrested on May 27 by the Niota Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Lillie Myers, 19, of S. Locust St., Niota, was arrested on May 27 by the Niota Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Miguel Aguilar Perez, 31, of Mexico, was arrested on May 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Donna Trew, 41, of Highway 411 N., Niota, was arrested on May 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $2,721.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Kelsa Spevack, 32, no address listed, was arrested on May 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Cody Chrisman, 29, of County Road 188, Decatur, was arrested on May 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear out of Meigs County. No bond amount listed. He was being held for Meigs County authorities.
• Amanda Ricker, 39, of County Road 188, Decatur, was arrested on May 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
• Norman Burton, 49, of Gregs Way, Huffman, Texas, was arrested on May 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, open container and implied consent. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 31.
