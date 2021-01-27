• Jessica Green, 36, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Jennifer Bennan, 49, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held on a $1,000 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Devin Blankenship, 24, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with warrants for shoplifting and theft and violation of state probation. He was being held on $4,000 bond for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Raven Thornton, 26, of County Road 900, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Spencer Martin, 51, of Lynwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Broderick S. Arnett, 40, of County Road 130, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $250,000, vandalism over $1,000, felony evading arrest and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was being held on $256,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 25.
• Mark Lankford, 41, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $17,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Heather Melton, 39, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for domestic assault. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 7.
• Casmir O’Manion, 62, of County Road 803, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Marquis L. Smith Jr., 32, of West St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond for Knox County authorities.
• Timothy V. Dudenko, 31, of County Road 299, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Malcolm Robinson, 19, of W. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Benny W. Patterson, 41, of 15th St., Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Jasmine Emilia Wall, with no age listed, of 15th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested on Jan. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
