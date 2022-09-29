• Aaron Godbey, 50, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Sarah Roberts, 30, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and theft of a credit card. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Kenneth Stutzman, 21, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest and fugitive of justice. He was being held on $75,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Rebecca Grover, 21, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Jeffery Bivens, 36, of Chestnut Valley Rd., Vonore, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Macey Womac, 21, of Lynncrest Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. She was released.
• Veronica McHone, 31, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,162.95 cash bond plus two days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 3.
• Donald Anderson, 55, of Hikeview Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 24 and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Zachariah Plumbley, 28, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $506.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Clinton Neice, no age listed, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,186.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Misty L. Coffey, 41, of County Road 42, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
