• Michael Harris, 19, of County Road 545, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jonathan Rowland, 41, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with child support, criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license and child support out of Monroe County. He was released on $2,000 bond to Bradley County authorities.
• James Reed Croft, 53, of County Road 515, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault. He was released on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Daryl A. Blair, 50, of 8th St., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 7.
• Brandon L. Hale, 28, of River Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. He was being held on $200,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Jessica Ann Green, 36, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct, being a fugitive from justice, a warrant out of Monroe County and a warrant out of St. Louis, Missouri. She was being held on $76,500 bond for Missouri and Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Angelina Marie Duggan, 35, of County Road 108, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting, theft under $1,000 and possession of a legend drug. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Emma Sue Jane Small, 22, of County Road 351, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, identity theft and failure to appear out of Monroe County. She was being held on $5,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• James Robert Williams, 50, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 7.
• James Reed Croft, 53, of County Road 515, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the implied consent law and violation of the open container law. He was released on $3,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Kelsey Lea Daniels, 31, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. She was being held on $2,622.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Matthew Scott Elliott, 35, of County Road 804, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with altering registration, wrong registration and unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Brandon Ross Raper, 34, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of an auto, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule III drug and two counts of possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Megan Cheruiyot, 30, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, attempted auto burglary, trespassing, two counts of vandalism and two counts of theft of services. She was being held on $21,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Lisa Dodson, 54, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Michael Lee, 51, of County Road 514, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.