• Misty Linder, 43, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Athens Police Department on a Bradley County warrant. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Debora Howell, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released. No court date listed.
• Clarence Moses, 40, of County Road 151, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Eric Ratledge, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Brenton Martin, 37, of Mountain View Estates, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Matthew Pool, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Shannon Huff, 51, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Brittany Braden, 25, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Melvin D. Siler, 39, of County Road 561, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Chaston Walker, 35, of Jones St., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $892.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Latasha N. Duff, 31, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,676.65 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Angela Amburn, 51, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Kimberly M. Moore, 38, of Greenfield Court, Greeneville, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Michael Ramos, 32, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 6.
• Kristyn Byas, 33, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for theft of property. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Hunter McCaffrey, 26, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Vanessa Cole, 55, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,653.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Jessica Kirksey, 23, of Kirksey Dr., Ocoee, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $15,970.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Justin Stewart, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for cruelty to animals. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
• Jerrica Contreras, 30, of County Road 297, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports and theft of property. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 7.
