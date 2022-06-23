• Joseph Blaylock, 32, of Old Dixie Hwy., Spring City, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an indictment for theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Joshua Revis, 42, of Old Dixie Hwy., Spring City, was arrested on June 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an indictment for theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Luis Reyes Murrillo, 31, of 4th St. NW, Cleveland, was arrested on June 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, non-functioning light and financial responsibility. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Keyshundra Vinson, 26, of Birchwood Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on June 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, speeding, no driver's license, and violation of probation. She was being held on $21,316.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Brandy M. Moorehead, 35, of County Road 61, Riceville, was arrested on June 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Dorthy R. Mahery, 39, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on June 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Susan M. Wright, 27, of County Road 250, Sweetwater, was arrested on June 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Laura N. Tudor, 35, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on June 19 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Cheryl Riedel, 54, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on June 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $701.45 cash bond plus 5 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• William Monroe, 48, of Congress Pkwy. S., Athens, was arrested on June 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with joyriding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug and driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. He was being held for Rhea County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Lannisa C. Moore, 54, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on June 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $15,822.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 20.
• Brittany Henry, 28, of Old Cemetery Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on June 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Terayl Scruggs, 31, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on June 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear out of Rhea County, violation of probation and theft under $1,000. He was being held on $7,282.80 bond plus 10 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Tammie Arp, 45, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on June 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule II drug and failure to appear. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Kenneth Wyatt, 36, no address listed, was arrested on June 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• David Withers, 30, of Seals Place, Decatur, was arrested on June 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• James Peeler, 69, of Crows Nest Dr., Etowah, was arrested on June 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Stephanie Myers, 24, of Vernal Dr., Harriman, was arrested on June 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• Michael Keesler, 29, no address listed, was arrested on June 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on June 30.
• Christopher Crabtree, 46, no address listed, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with stalking. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• William Cooper, 28, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Rhonda Caraway, 48, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting and driving on a suspended license. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Melissa Ann Blair, 39, of Woodcrest Place NW, Cleveland, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with six counts of solicitation of a minor, four counts of solicitation/sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, five counts of prostitution/patronizing and six counts of aggravated statutory rape. She was being held on $1 million bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
