• Dennis J. Moore, 28, of County Road 286, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Elizabeth Powell, 37, of County Road 74, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,193.44 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Madison Owens, 55, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession or casual exchange of meth and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Mandy Winebrinner, 42, of County Road 854, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,772.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Keith Cole Jr., 36, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, driving on a suspended license, violation of probation and three counts of child endangerment. He was being held on an $8,031.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 19.
• Monica Miller, 35, of Charlotte St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
