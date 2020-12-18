• Nikki J. Price, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated robbery. She was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Charlie R. Blackman, 31, of Spring Garden Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection and aggravated stalking. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Patrick J. McCann, 65, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Ozzy Lee Odom, 32, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation out of Polk County. He was released to Polk County authorities.
• Thomas James Privett, 30, of School Road, Palmer, was arrested on Dec. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a violation of parole. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 16.
• Michael Price, 58, of Brown St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• Tevin Staley, 27, of Old Highway 68, Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. He was being held on $80,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• Casey Tilley, 23, of Country Club Rd., Niota, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony resale of meth, possession of a schedule I drug and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• Samantha Archer, 19, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony resale of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 17.
• James Papageorge, 29, of County Road 319, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misuse of 911 and resisting. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
